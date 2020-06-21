6713 E 6TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Old Town Scottsdale moments away. This 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home is updated beautifully and and provides spacious living in the Heart of Scottsdale. Close to Shopping, A 2 car garage has been added for your benefit. Upgraded flooring includes tile and laminate natural maple wood floors throughout the house. Freshly painted and move in ready. The large covered patio overlooks a large private backyard with grass. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinetry and counters. AC replaced in 2017, Dual Pane Windows. Dining, Shopping, Resorts, Spring Training and entertainment.