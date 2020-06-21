All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6713 E 6TH Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:07 PM

6713 E 6TH Street

6713 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6713 East 6th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Southwest Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Old Town Scottsdale moments away. This 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home is updated beautifully and and provides spacious living in the Heart of Scottsdale. Close to Shopping, A 2 car garage has been added for your benefit. Upgraded flooring includes tile and laminate natural maple wood floors throughout the house. Freshly painted and move in ready. The large covered patio overlooks a large private backyard with grass. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinetry and counters. AC replaced in 2017, Dual Pane Windows. Dining, Shopping, Resorts, Spring Training and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 E 6TH Street have any available units?
6713 E 6TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6713 E 6TH Street have?
Some of 6713 E 6TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 E 6TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6713 E 6TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 E 6TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6713 E 6TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6713 E 6TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6713 E 6TH Street does offer parking.
Does 6713 E 6TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 E 6TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 E 6TH Street have a pool?
No, 6713 E 6TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6713 E 6TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6713 E 6TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 E 6TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6713 E 6TH Street has units with dishwashers.
