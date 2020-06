Amenities

Great home from location to finishes and the perfect backyard for entertaining. Kitchen has all upgrades from granite counters, big island, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances. Landry room has marble counters, closet for storage. Huge Master with walk in closet and oversized master shower. Close to canal with bike and walking trails. Back yard has pool, grass area, kids corner with sandbox, hanging lights for night time entertaining. RV gate. And one Storage shed in back yard.