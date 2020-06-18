All apartments in Scottsdale
6625 E 6th St
6625 E 6th St

6625 East 6th Street · (480) 495-1905
Location

6625 East 6th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Southwest Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 5 baths, $8000 · Avail. Jun 24

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available 06/24/20 Chic Old Town Home - Brand New Build! - Property Id: 268298

This home is fully furnished. Looking for 3 to 6 month lease terms. All new modern design, 4 bedroom and 5 bathrooms. Our home is located directly in the middle of Old Town, across the street from the Valley Ho and minutes away from hundreds of local entertainment options and activities! Enjoy this fully furnished home with a bright, open layout and the best in-home amenities with yard games, private pool, BBQ, outdoor dining and multiple seating & lounge areas! Also included is garage parking, an in-home washer and dryer, high speed WiFi internet and cable TV.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268298
Property Id 268298

(RLNE5819320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 E 6th St have any available units?
6625 E 6th St has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6625 E 6th St have?
Some of 6625 E 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 E 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
6625 E 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 E 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 6625 E 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6625 E 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 6625 E 6th St does offer parking.
Does 6625 E 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6625 E 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 E 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 6625 E 6th St has a pool.
Does 6625 E 6th St have accessible units?
No, 6625 E 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 E 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6625 E 6th St has units with dishwashers.
