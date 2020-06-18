6625 E 6th St

Amenities

Available 06/24/20 Chic Old Town Home - Brand New Build! - Property Id: 268298



This home is fully furnished. Looking for 3 to 6 month lease terms. All new modern design, 4 bedroom and 5 bathrooms. Our home is located directly in the middle of Old Town, across the street from the Valley Ho and minutes away from hundreds of local entertainment options and activities! Enjoy this fully furnished home with a bright, open layout and the best in-home amenities with yard games, private pool, BBQ, outdoor dining and multiple seating & lounge areas! Also included is garage parking, an in-home washer and dryer, high speed WiFi internet and cable TV.

