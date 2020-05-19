6525 N 81ST Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Walk to Temple, catholic church, Mormon church & schools.Lovely family home in desirable Hayden Estates. Fully furnished. Completely remodeled. Corner lot, majestic & mature pine trees provide shade & grace to this setting. Vaulted ceilings. New flooring, granite counter tops, paint & newer Samsung appliances. Eat-in kitchen. All windows replaced w/dual pane. Large grass backyard w/family pool & fire pit. 2 covered patios, formal dining, living room & family TV room, w/spacious master--all downstairs. Large family room & downstairs powder room. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms & large den/loft for homework & games. Larger windows & complimenting skylights allows light inside. Fashion Square & restaurants are minutes away and the 101 is near. Also for sale at $649,000, MLS #6061541. Talking Stick Resort, Silverado Golf, Pavilions shopping & Salt River Fields all close by.