All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6525 N 81ST Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6525 N 81ST Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:59 AM

6525 N 81ST Place

6525 North 81st Place · (480) 276-7236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6525 North 81st Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Walk to Temple, catholic church, Mormon church & schools.Lovely family home in desirable Hayden Estates. Fully furnished. Completely remodeled. Corner lot, majestic & mature pine trees provide shade & grace to this setting. Vaulted ceilings. New flooring, granite counter tops, paint & newer Samsung appliances. Eat-in kitchen. All windows replaced w/dual pane. Large grass backyard w/family pool & fire pit. 2 covered patios, formal dining, living room & family TV room, w/spacious master--all downstairs. Large family room & downstairs powder room. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms & large den/loft for homework & games. Larger windows & complimenting skylights allows light inside. Fashion Square & restaurants are minutes away and the 101 is near. Also for sale at $649,000, MLS #6061541. Talking Stick Resort, Silverado Golf, Pavilions shopping & Salt River Fields all close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6525 N 81ST Place have any available units?
6525 N 81ST Place has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6525 N 81ST Place have?
Some of 6525 N 81ST Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6525 N 81ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
6525 N 81ST Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6525 N 81ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 6525 N 81ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6525 N 81ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 6525 N 81ST Place does offer parking.
Does 6525 N 81ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6525 N 81ST Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6525 N 81ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 6525 N 81ST Place has a pool.
Does 6525 N 81ST Place have accessible units?
No, 6525 N 81ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6525 N 81ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6525 N 81ST Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6525 N 81ST Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity