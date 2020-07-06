6419 E CACTUS RD

Amenities

The Scottsdale Cowboy Experience! Fully Furnished 6419 E Cactus $5000 mo - This is a 2500 square foot 3 bedroom single family ranch house, with spectacular western-style furnishings. The property sets next door to a riding stable / horse ranch -- corrals and access do not convey with the lease, but are easily available right next door.



This fully furnished property is available for 6 months at $6000 per month, or on a year lease at $5000 per month.



Contact Arrowpoint Realty Inc, 7900 E Greenway Rd Suite 209 Scottsdale AZ 85260 W. Michael Novotny GRI, Designated Broker 480-947-1499



Michael@ArrowpointRealty.com



No Cats Allowed



