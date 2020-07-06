All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6419 E CACTUS RD

6419 East Cactus Road · No Longer Available
Location

6419 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
The Scottsdale Cowboy Experience! Fully Furnished 6419 E Cactus $5000 mo - This is a 2500 square foot 3 bedroom single family ranch house, with spectacular western-style furnishings. The property sets next door to a riding stable / horse ranch -- corrals and access do not convey with the lease, but are easily available right next door.

This fully furnished property is available for 6 months at $6000 per month, or on a year lease at $5000 per month.

Contact Arrowpoint Realty Inc, 7900 E Greenway Rd Suite 209 Scottsdale AZ 85260 W. Michael Novotny GRI, Designated Broker 480-947-1499

Michael@ArrowpointRealty.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4539636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6419 E CACTUS RD have any available units?
6419 E CACTUS RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 6419 E CACTUS RD currently offering any rent specials?
6419 E CACTUS RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6419 E CACTUS RD pet-friendly?
No, 6419 E CACTUS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6419 E CACTUS RD offer parking?
No, 6419 E CACTUS RD does not offer parking.
Does 6419 E CACTUS RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6419 E CACTUS RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6419 E CACTUS RD have a pool?
No, 6419 E CACTUS RD does not have a pool.
Does 6419 E CACTUS RD have accessible units?
No, 6419 E CACTUS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6419 E CACTUS RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6419 E CACTUS RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6419 E CACTUS RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6419 E CACTUS RD does not have units with air conditioning.
