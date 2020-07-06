6402 North 87th Street

Amenities

Beautiful and bright luxury styled 2 story home! This home will make you fall in love. There are so many dreamy features such as the modern kitchen, tiled fireplace, spacious rooms, refreshing swimming pool, large grass-filled backyard and so much more! This home is available furnished or unfurnished and has pool service included with rental price. Your furry family member 35 lbs and under are more than welcome too with owner approval! Minimum lease of 6 months.



Fully furnished unit.



Applicants with 650 credit score required by property owner or as approved by property owner.



