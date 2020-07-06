All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 24 2020 at 9:43 PM

6402 North 87th Street

6402 North 87th Street · (480) 351-3855
Location

6402 North 87th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful and bright luxury styled 2 story home! This home will make you fall in love. There are so many dreamy features such as the modern kitchen, tiled fireplace, spacious rooms, refreshing swimming pool, large grass-filled backyard and so much more! This home is available furnished or unfurnished and has pool service included with rental price. Your furry family member 35 lbs and under are more than welcome too with owner approval! Minimum lease of 6 months.

Fully furnished unit.

Applicants with 650 credit score required by property owner or as approved by property owner.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 North 87th Street have any available units?
6402 North 87th Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6402 North 87th Street have?
Some of 6402 North 87th Street's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 North 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6402 North 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 North 87th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6402 North 87th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6402 North 87th Street offer parking?
No, 6402 North 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6402 North 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 North 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 North 87th Street have a pool?
Yes, 6402 North 87th Street has a pool.
Does 6402 North 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 6402 North 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 North 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 North 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
