6314 E AMBER SUN Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Gorgeous vacation home in Terravita Country Club with unobstructed views of Black Mountain and stunning AZ sunsets! This soft contemporary home offers a fabulous fully stocked kitchen, granite and luxury stainless appliances all overlooking the family/great room. The view windows offer unparalleled views of the surrounding mountains, sunsets and world famous Saguaro. The split floor plan is perfect for vacation guests to relax, both inside and out! The backyard is a resort paradise with a heated spa, brand new extra large built in BBQ/entertaining bar, large gas fire-pit and lots of outdoor seating with a variety of covered patio areas to enjoy the best of Arizona resort living! On the other side of the entertaining area is the private completely remodeled Casita. Book now before its gone.