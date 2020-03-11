All apartments in Scottsdale
6314 E AMBER SUN Drive

6314 East Amber Sun Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6314 East Amber Sun Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous vacation home in Terravita Country Club with unobstructed views of Black Mountain and stunning AZ sunsets! This soft contemporary home offers a fabulous fully stocked kitchen, granite and luxury stainless appliances all overlooking the family/great room. The view windows offer unparalleled views of the surrounding mountains, sunsets and world famous Saguaro. The split floor plan is perfect for vacation guests to relax, both inside and out! The backyard is a resort paradise with a heated spa, brand new extra large built in BBQ/entertaining bar, large gas fire-pit and lots of outdoor seating with a variety of covered patio areas to enjoy the best of Arizona resort living! On the other side of the entertaining area is the private completely remodeled Casita. Book now before its gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive have any available units?
6314 E AMBER SUN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive have?
Some of 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6314 E AMBER SUN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive offer parking?
No, 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive have a pool?
No, 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive have accessible units?
No, 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6314 E AMBER SUN Drive has units with dishwashers.
