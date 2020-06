Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Furnished Rental. Great Black Mountain Views from the front courtyard and the home backs to the 4 tee box. This home is a STELLA model with a sunny south backyard. Come and enjoy the Terravita and North Scottsdale lifestyle every day. This Well Maintained home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom and a nice sized den/office has an open floor plan and is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is well equipped The backyard has a nice and inviting pool area with plenty of room for extra lounge chairs with covered patio as well. This is a must see home!