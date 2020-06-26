Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool bbq/grill furnished

6165 N Granite Reef Rd Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous Modern Townhome in Park Scottsdale - Highly updated and modern fully furnished rental in the heart of Scottsdale, this townhome features three superbly decorated bedrooms and two and a half well appointed baths. No expense was spared on amenities beautiful furnishings and well stocked kitchen. Private patio has outdoor furnishings including BBq and Umbrella. Community features rolling grass, mature trees and large pool area. Lisa Cameron Realty Executives (858)255-1975 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4499981)