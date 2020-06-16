All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road

6125 E Indian School Rd · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6125 E Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 129 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully furnished rental ~ long term and seasonal rentals offered! This wonderful condo is a ground floor unit located in perfect proximity to everything that Scottsdale and Phoenix has to offer ~ The light and bright living room has ceramic tile floors, high ceilings, updated interiors and a wonderful outdoor space to enjoy. This relaxing space offers a comfortable futon couch, perfect for overnight visitors, an entertainment center with flat screen TV~Kitchen was recently updated and features brand new stainless steel appliances, gas stove/oven, built in microwave and track lighting~The master bedroom has a queen bed~Completely updated bathroom with custom walk-in shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have any available units?
6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have?
Some of 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road currently offering any rent specials?
6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road pet-friendly?
No, 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road offer parking?
No, 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road does not offer parking.
Does 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have a pool?
No, 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road does not have a pool.
Does 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have accessible units?
No, 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road has units with dishwashers.
