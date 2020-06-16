6125 E INDIAN SCHOOL Road

Amenities

Fully furnished rental ~ long term and seasonal rentals offered! This wonderful condo is a ground floor unit located in perfect proximity to everything that Scottsdale and Phoenix has to offer ~ The light and bright living room has ceramic tile floors, high ceilings, updated interiors and a wonderful outdoor space to enjoy. This relaxing space offers a comfortable futon couch, perfect for overnight visitors, an entertainment center with flat screen TV~Kitchen was recently updated and features brand new stainless steel appliances, gas stove/oven, built in microwave and track lighting~The master bedroom has a queen bed~Completely updated bathroom with custom walk-in shower.