6107 N 79TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Total remodel, done the right way! Super clean & new. Sits right off the Greenbelt, so not only super cute, but an awesome location. Kitchen has newer granite counters, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets & subway tile back splash. A wood post, wood shelf & farmhouse sink in kitchen add to the wow factor. Entire house is low maintenance wood floors, bathroom totally redone as well. Cool gray paint, very neutral & lots of natural light. Nice sized patio that faces Greenbelt. Jump on the Greenbelt for a run, a walk or a ride on your bike. This would be a great property for a young professional who works from home, as you could turn the other bedroom into an office. This one is worth checking out!