Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

6107 N 79TH Street

6107 North 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6107 North 79th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Total remodel, done the right way! Super clean & new. Sits right off the Greenbelt, so not only super cute, but an awesome location. Kitchen has newer granite counters, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets & subway tile back splash. A wood post, wood shelf & farmhouse sink in kitchen add to the wow factor. Entire house is low maintenance wood floors, bathroom totally redone as well. Cool gray paint, very neutral & lots of natural light. Nice sized patio that faces Greenbelt. Jump on the Greenbelt for a run, a walk or a ride on your bike. This would be a great property for a young professional who works from home, as you could turn the other bedroom into an office. This one is worth checking out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6107 N 79TH Street have any available units?
6107 N 79TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6107 N 79TH Street have?
Some of 6107 N 79TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6107 N 79TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6107 N 79TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 N 79TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6107 N 79TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6107 N 79TH Street offer parking?
No, 6107 N 79TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 6107 N 79TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6107 N 79TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 N 79TH Street have a pool?
No, 6107 N 79TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6107 N 79TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6107 N 79TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 N 79TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6107 N 79TH Street has units with dishwashers.
