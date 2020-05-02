All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6097 E BRILLIANT SKY Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:35 AM

6097 E BRILLIANT SKY Drive

6097 East Brilliant Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6097 East Brilliant Sky Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Life is more fun in Terravita! This Beautiful Home is located within the highly sought after, award winning community of Terravita, updated, very spacious & sits on a gorgeous golf course lot. The large bright & open kitchen has been completely remodeled & is ideal for the entertaining chef. If the views alone aren't relaxing enough, the backyard also offers a large covered patio, built-in BBQ & Heated Spool (Spa/Pool). The Resort Lifestyle of your dreams is waiting for you here in Terravita. Enjoy the heated lap & lagoon pool, spa, tennis courts, state of the art fitness center, restaurant, casual bar & grill as well as miles of scenic trails. Unfurnished, Washer/Dryer Included. Vacant & Move-in Ready. 12 to 18 Month Lease Available. Clubhouse, Restaurant and Community Center are located down the street to right as you come in from the Main Gate past the Guard's Station. This Tarravita Rental has it all! Check it out on your way in. Golf is additional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

