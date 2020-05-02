6097 E BRILLIANT SKY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Life is more fun in Terravita! This Beautiful Home is located within the highly sought after, award winning community of Terravita, updated, very spacious & sits on a gorgeous golf course lot. The large bright & open kitchen has been completely remodeled & is ideal for the entertaining chef. If the views alone aren't relaxing enough, the backyard also offers a large covered patio, built-in BBQ & Heated Spool (Spa/Pool). The Resort Lifestyle of your dreams is waiting for you here in Terravita. Enjoy the heated lap & lagoon pool, spa, tennis courts, state of the art fitness center, restaurant, casual bar & grill as well as miles of scenic trails. Unfurnished, Washer/Dryer Included. Vacant & Move-in Ready. 12 to 18 Month Lease Available. Clubhouse, Restaurant and Community Center are located down the street to right as you come in from the Main Gate past the Guard's Station. This Tarravita Rental has it all! Check it out on your way in. Golf is additional.