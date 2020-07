Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This home is gorgeous and equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and features. The stunning kitchen is a chefs dream, with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, plus an island. The kitchen looks out into the huge breakfast/dining nook. This home has wood flooring throughout and compliments well with the white cabinets and neutral wall paint. Everything about this home is beautiful - don't miss out!