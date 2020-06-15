All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 5950 N 78TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5950 N 78TH Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:29 AM

5950 N 78TH Street

5950 North 78th Street · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5950 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
HYPOALLERGENIC UNIT***See attached Video Tour!** You will be hard pressed to find a finer appointed property in gated Villa Antigia! UTILITUES INCLUDED COMPLETELY TURN KEY-FURNISHED**Clubhouse Front Gate Location! Neighbors Paradise Valley. Free Scottsdale Trolly steps away! 15 minute to sky Harbor. Corner unit neighbors the gym - community center , and private tennis court. These amenities are included with the lease. Groomed as a luxury rental. You will not want for anything. Fire stick installed in both Living Room and Master Bedroom. Wi-Fi included. Utility credit/cap included in lease rate. Bi weekly housecleaning is included and an additional 300 a month or Monthly at 200 a month.12 month lease available @ $2,000/month (tenant pays utilities). Free Scottsdale Trolly STOP is right in front of the complex (bus stop is at the entrance to Villa Antigua/78th Street). Trolly takes you to Scottsdale fashion square, the quarters, Kierland, Scottsdale Museum, and ABUNDANT shopping/dining. Enjoy quiet nights in this hidden gem location. Rear patio backs to a green belt and is just steps to the heated swimming pool and spa!

**Condo has been renovated for the allergen sensitive. Please, NO PETS.

** Mini Office capabilities in master bedroom with wifi and prin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5950 N 78TH Street have any available units?
5950 N 78TH Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5950 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 5950 N 78TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5950 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5950 N 78TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5950 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5950 N 78TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5950 N 78TH Street offer parking?
No, 5950 N 78TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 5950 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5950 N 78TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5950 N 78TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 5950 N 78TH Street has a pool.
Does 5950 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5950 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5950 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5950 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5950 N 78TH Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity