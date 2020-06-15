5950 N 78TH Street

Amenities

HYPOALLERGENIC UNIT***See attached Video Tour!** You will be hard pressed to find a finer appointed property in gated Villa Antigia! UTILITUES INCLUDED COMPLETELY TURN KEY-FURNISHED**Clubhouse Front Gate Location! Neighbors Paradise Valley. Free Scottsdale Trolly steps away! 15 minute to sky Harbor. Corner unit neighbors the gym - community center , and private tennis court. These amenities are included with the lease. Groomed as a luxury rental. You will not want for anything. Fire stick installed in both Living Room and Master Bedroom. Wi-Fi included. Utility credit/cap included in lease rate. Bi weekly housecleaning is included and an additional 300 a month or Monthly at 200 a month.12 month lease available @ $2,000/month (tenant pays utilities). Free Scottsdale Trolly STOP is right in front of the complex (bus stop is at the entrance to Villa Antigua/78th Street). Trolly takes you to Scottsdale fashion square, the quarters, Kierland, Scottsdale Museum, and ABUNDANT shopping/dining. Enjoy quiet nights in this hidden gem location. Rear patio backs to a green belt and is just steps to the heated swimming pool and spa!



**Condo has been renovated for the allergen sensitive. Please, NO PETS.



** Mini Office capabilities in master bedroom with wifi and prin