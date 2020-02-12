All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

5910 N GRANITE REEF Road

5910 North Granite Reef Road · No Longer Available
Location

5910 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SUPURB LOCATION in the the HEART OF SCOTTSDALE...Recent updates include wood look porcelain tile throughout, kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, new water heater, updated bathrooms, all new dual pane windows and fresh paint. Separate laundry room w/new high end Washer/Dryer. Great outdoor private covered patio w/ secure storage locker. Generous assigned, immediately adjacent, parking with 2 covered spaces and 1 guest space. Beautifully maintained community pool and clubhouse. Close to greenbelts and walking distance from spring training events and beautiful Chaparral Park with it's shimmering lake and amazing dog parks. Great schools, freeway access, dining and shopping. Partially furnished option negotiable WON'T LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road have any available units?
5910 N GRANITE REEF Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road have?
Some of 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road currently offering any rent specials?
5910 N GRANITE REEF Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road is pet friendly.
Does 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road offer parking?
Yes, 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road offers parking.
Does 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road have a pool?
Yes, 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road has a pool.
Does 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road have accessible units?
No, 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5910 N GRANITE REEF Road has units with dishwashers.

