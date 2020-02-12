5910 N GRANITE REEF Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SUPURB LOCATION in the the HEART OF SCOTTSDALE...Recent updates include wood look porcelain tile throughout, kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, new water heater, updated bathrooms, all new dual pane windows and fresh paint. Separate laundry room w/new high end Washer/Dryer. Great outdoor private covered patio w/ secure storage locker. Generous assigned, immediately adjacent, parking with 2 covered spaces and 1 guest space. Beautifully maintained community pool and clubhouse. Close to greenbelts and walking distance from spring training events and beautiful Chaparral Park with it's shimmering lake and amazing dog parks. Great schools, freeway access, dining and shopping. Partially furnished option negotiable WON'T LAST LONG!