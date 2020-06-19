All apartments in Scottsdale
5904 N GRANITE REEF Road
5904 N GRANITE REEF Road

5904 North Granite Reef Road · No Longer Available
Location

5904 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully remodeled [fully-furnished] executive rental in Chateau De Vie community of south Scottsdale. This town home offers a spacious 1,757sqft floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath(s), upgraded chef's kitchen with shaker cabinets, quartz counters, ss appliances, combination of travertine/wood floors, contemporary lighting/plumbing fixtures, upgraded master retreat with soaking tub & shower, his/her sinks, and deep walk-in closet. Additionally, this home offers a very large inviting back patio space - perfect for entertaining family & guests. Home offers large outdoor storage, 2 covered parking spots, and is close walking distance to community pool, Hayden park, and just a short commute to fashion square & oldtown historic district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road have any available units?
5904 N GRANITE REEF Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road have?
Some of 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road currently offering any rent specials?
5904 N GRANITE REEF Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road pet-friendly?
No, 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road offer parking?
Yes, 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road does offer parking.
Does 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road have a pool?
Yes, 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road has a pool.
Does 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road have accessible units?
No, 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 N GRANITE REEF Road has units with dishwashers.
