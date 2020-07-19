5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road

Amenities

Move In Ready 10/15/19NEW KITCHEN! Rate depends on time of year and length of lease. $3200/mo-winter includes everything$1800/mo-year lease, tenant pays utilitiesPatio home - Fully Furnished with everything you'll need. Nice back yard with grapefruit tree. Community pool is heated and has a traditional spacious Scottsdale feel.Vaulted great room ceiling with exposed beams.Terrific layout! Master with King. New laundry in hall by 2nd bath and 2nd bedroom with 2 twin beds.Restaurants and shopping nearby! Casino and the 101 freeway are not far.