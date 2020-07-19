All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road

5850 North Scottsdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

5850 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Move In Ready 10/15/19NEW KITCHEN! Rate depends on time of year and length of lease. $3200/mo-winter includes everything$1800/mo-year lease, tenant pays utilitiesPatio home - Fully Furnished with everything you'll need. Nice back yard with grapefruit tree. Community pool is heated and has a traditional spacious Scottsdale feel.Vaulted great room ceiling with exposed beams.Terrific layout! Master with King. New laundry in hall by 2nd bath and 2nd bedroom with 2 twin beds.Restaurants and shopping nearby! Casino and the 101 freeway are not far.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road have any available units?
5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road have?
Some of 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road offer parking?
Yes, 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road offers parking.
Does 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road have a pool?
Yes, 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road has a pool.
Does 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road have accessible units?
No, 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5850 N SCOTTSDALE Road has units with dishwashers.
