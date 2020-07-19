5817 N 82ND Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

This home has pretty much any amenity you can think of. Located in a cul-de-sac and with its spacious tri-level floor plan large groups can still feel as though they have plenty of privacy. This home features a beautiful private heated pool, great bar/lounge, 8 Televisions, which includes a 60'' outdoor TV , 3 gas fireplaces, built in gas BBQ, large roof top patio with spectacular views of Camelback Mountain, 3 king and 2 queen beds, 2 master suites, a large walk in closet with safe, Infrared Sauna, Jacuzzi bathtub, 2 large living rooms, a game room ( poker, pool table, darts, golden tee, ping pong table and corn hole, and many board games).Be sure you check out the YouTube Virtual Tour in Photos!! You will be in the CENTER of all the attractions OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE has to offer. This home is minutes from the GIANTS STADIUM, SALT RIVER FIELDS, TOP GOLF, FASION SQUARE, TALKING STICK CASINO, CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN, DOZENS OF THE TOP RESTAURANTS, GREAT WALKING/JOGGING PATH TO CHAPARRAL PARK AND DOG PARK NEAR BY. Pets are allowed on a per case basis and additional deposit.