All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 5817 N 82ND Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5817 N 82ND Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5817 N 82ND Place

5817 North 82nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5817 North 82nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
This home has pretty much any amenity you can think of. Located in a cul-de-sac and with its spacious tri-level floor plan large groups can still feel as though they have plenty of privacy. This home features a beautiful private heated pool, great bar/lounge, 8 Televisions, which includes a 60'' outdoor TV , 3 gas fireplaces, built in gas BBQ, large roof top patio with spectacular views of Camelback Mountain, 3 king and 2 queen beds, 2 master suites, a large walk in closet with safe, Infrared Sauna, Jacuzzi bathtub, 2 large living rooms, a game room ( poker, pool table, darts, golden tee, ping pong table and corn hole, and many board games).Be sure you check out the YouTube Virtual Tour in Photos!! You will be in the CENTER of all the attractions OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE has to offer. This home is minutes from the GIANTS STADIUM, SALT RIVER FIELDS, TOP GOLF, FASION SQUARE, TALKING STICK CASINO, CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN, DOZENS OF THE TOP RESTAURANTS, GREAT WALKING/JOGGING PATH TO CHAPARRAL PARK AND DOG PARK NEAR BY. Pets are allowed on a per case basis and additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5817 N 82ND Place have any available units?
5817 N 82ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5817 N 82ND Place have?
Some of 5817 N 82ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5817 N 82ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
5817 N 82ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5817 N 82ND Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5817 N 82ND Place is pet friendly.
Does 5817 N 82ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 5817 N 82ND Place offers parking.
Does 5817 N 82ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5817 N 82ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5817 N 82ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 5817 N 82ND Place has a pool.
Does 5817 N 82ND Place have accessible units?
No, 5817 N 82ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5817 N 82ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5817 N 82ND Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College