Charming 1, 236 s.f. 2 Bed 2 Bath patio single level condominium in beautiful Sunrise Villas community, walking distance to shopping, bike/walk/canal trails, community pool and tennis, secure courtyard entry leads into this patio home. Features include granite countertops, ceiling fans, spacious kitchen, family room, master bedroom with walk-in closet and on-suite shower, skylight. 2nd bedroom has a french door entrance to courtyard and adjacent guest bath. Family room has rear patio and views of tennis courts and greenbelt. Chaparral Park, dog park and multiple public water ponds and canal nearby. A lovely place to live! Application: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application Schedule Showing: https://showmojo.com/l/3696b6e040/5483-n-77th-st-scottsdale-az-85250