Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5483 N 77th St
Last updated June 23 2020 at 5:30 PM

5483 N 77th St

5483 North 77th Street · (480) 510-9298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5483 North 77th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
Charming 1, 236 s.f. 2 Bed 2 Bath patio single level condominium in beautiful Sunrise Villas community, walking distance to shopping, bike/walk/canal trails, community pool and tennis, secure courtyard entry leads into this patio home. Features include granite countertops, ceiling fans, spacious kitchen, family room, master bedroom with walk-in closet and on-suite shower, skylight. 2nd bedroom has a french door entrance to courtyard and adjacent guest bath. Family room has rear patio and views of tennis courts and greenbelt. Chaparral Park, dog park and multiple public water ponds and canal nearby. A lovely place to live! Application: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application Schedule Showing: https://showmojo.com/l/3696b6e040/5483-n-77th-st-scottsdale-az-85250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5483 N 77th St have any available units?
5483 N 77th St has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5483 N 77th St have?
Some of 5483 N 77th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5483 N 77th St currently offering any rent specials?
5483 N 77th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5483 N 77th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5483 N 77th St is pet friendly.
Does 5483 N 77th St offer parking?
No, 5483 N 77th St does not offer parking.
Does 5483 N 77th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5483 N 77th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5483 N 77th St have a pool?
Yes, 5483 N 77th St has a pool.
Does 5483 N 77th St have accessible units?
No, 5483 N 77th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5483 N 77th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5483 N 77th St does not have units with dishwashers.
