All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 5352 N 78th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5352 N 78th Way
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:05 PM

5352 N 78th Way

5352 North 78th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5352 North 78th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderfully UPDATED 2 bedroom, 2 bath patio home in ''The Heart of Scottsdale!'' Laguna San Juan is in much demand because of the quiet oasis & the neighborhood feel of the community. You are just minutes from the Best Scottsdale has to offer. Find 2 light & bright separated bedrooms with plenty of closet space, 2 baths, light & bright kitchen and wood burning fireplace. The private back covered patio is perfect for your morning coffee or evening beverage. The community offers 2 pools, Jacuzzi, clubhouse, up-to-date workout room & lush green landscaping. Laguna San Juan is a friendly neighborhood with community potlucks & events where neighbors socialize. The Indian Bend Bike Path is practically right outside your door & Chaparral Park/Dog Park across the street. Also for sale, MLS#5847089

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5352 N 78th Way have any available units?
5352 N 78th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5352 N 78th Way have?
Some of 5352 N 78th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5352 N 78th Way currently offering any rent specials?
5352 N 78th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5352 N 78th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5352 N 78th Way is pet friendly.
Does 5352 N 78th Way offer parking?
No, 5352 N 78th Way does not offer parking.
Does 5352 N 78th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5352 N 78th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5352 N 78th Way have a pool?
Yes, 5352 N 78th Way has a pool.
Does 5352 N 78th Way have accessible units?
No, 5352 N 78th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5352 N 78th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5352 N 78th Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College