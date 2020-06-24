5352 N 78th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderfully UPDATED 2 bedroom, 2 bath patio home in ''The Heart of Scottsdale!'' Laguna San Juan is in much demand because of the quiet oasis & the neighborhood feel of the community. You are just minutes from the Best Scottsdale has to offer. Find 2 light & bright separated bedrooms with plenty of closet space, 2 baths, light & bright kitchen and wood burning fireplace. The private back covered patio is perfect for your morning coffee or evening beverage. The community offers 2 pools, Jacuzzi, clubhouse, up-to-date workout room & lush green landscaping. Laguna San Juan is a friendly neighborhood with community potlucks & events where neighbors socialize. The Indian Bend Bike Path is practically right outside your door & Chaparral Park/Dog Park across the street. Also for sale, MLS#5847089