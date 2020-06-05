All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 5329 N 77TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
5329 N 77TH Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

5329 N 77TH Street

5329 North 77th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5329 North 77th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
AVAILABLE STARTING APRILRATE & TERMS DEPEND ON TIME OF YEAR, LENGTH OF STAY & TERMSPLEASE CALL TO DISCUSSPatio Home on Culdesac with NO busy roads nearby. Architect & Decorators designed unique upscale modern decor. Open Patio is on a greenbelt! Front Patio Courtyard with big comfy furnishings. Airy feeling home full of upgrades! Fantastic location 5 minutes North of Old Town Scottsdale & Fashion Square Mall, Near Talking Stick Casino & Ball Fields, Near 101 Freeway, 7 minutes to fancy Kierland & Scottsdale Quarter shopping.Sorry, no pets permitted except service animals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5329 N 77TH Street have any available units?
5329 N 77TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5329 N 77TH Street have?
Some of 5329 N 77TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5329 N 77TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5329 N 77TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5329 N 77TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5329 N 77TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5329 N 77TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5329 N 77TH Street offers parking.
Does 5329 N 77TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5329 N 77TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5329 N 77TH Street have a pool?
No, 5329 N 77TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5329 N 77TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5329 N 77TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5329 N 77TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5329 N 77TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College