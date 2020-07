Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool media room

Recently updated with granite, new lighting, easy maintenance flooring, and more in this three bedroom - two and a half bath unit makes this a great rental. Ideal location and convenient to shopping, golf, theaters, interstate, Honor Health - Osborn, and many amenities. Inviting community pool and workout facility is included!!