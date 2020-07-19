5080 N 83RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This (split) two bedroom, two bath townhouse has just been painted thru-out and is in move-in condition. Mature landscaping covers these grounds, and this home has a north/south exposure. With summer just around the corner, the community pool is yours to enjoy. All appliances, including washer and dryer are included with this home. This end unit, also has its own private back yard, with covered parking and extra (outside) storage. Please add 4% admin/rent tax fee to the monthly rental amount. No cats allowed, and no dogs over 20 pounds.