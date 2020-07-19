All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
5080 N 83RD Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5080 N 83RD Street

5080 North 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5080 North 83rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Chateau De Vie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This (split) two bedroom, two bath townhouse has just been painted thru-out and is in move-in condition. Mature landscaping covers these grounds, and this home has a north/south exposure. With summer just around the corner, the community pool is yours to enjoy. All appliances, including washer and dryer are included with this home. This end unit, also has its own private back yard, with covered parking and extra (outside) storage. Please add 4% admin/rent tax fee to the monthly rental amount. No cats allowed, and no dogs over 20 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5080 N 83RD Street have any available units?
5080 N 83RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5080 N 83RD Street have?
Some of 5080 N 83RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5080 N 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
5080 N 83RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5080 N 83RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 5080 N 83RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5080 N 83RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 5080 N 83RD Street offers parking.
Does 5080 N 83RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5080 N 83RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5080 N 83RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 5080 N 83RD Street has a pool.
Does 5080 N 83RD Street have accessible units?
No, 5080 N 83RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5080 N 83RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5080 N 83RD Street has units with dishwashers.
