5035 N 78TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Rent Beautiful town home w/ 2 bed, 2 baths. Will Rent for 2, 3 or 4 month term!!! Home is fully furnished down to linens and kitchenware. Located in the prestige community of Scottsdale Monterey tenant has full access to community pool, spa & tennis courts. Great room at entrance with dinning area. Eat in kitchen offers all appliances along with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Spacious family room with cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Two tone paint interior, carpet throughout and tile in all major traffic areas. Master with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks. Home also features a 2 car garage and private patio. Clean and move in ready! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $4458.30, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included