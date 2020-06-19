All apartments in Scottsdale
5021 N 78TH Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

5021 N 78TH Street

5021 North 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5021 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed, 2 bath property located in Scottsdale! This home features grassy landscaping, 2 car garage, and neutral paint throughout. The interior boasts vaulted ceilings, formal living room with cozy fireplace, and dining area. The lovely kitchen is equipped with gorgeous appliances, ample cabinetry, and breakfast room. Inside the master bedroom you will find a private exit, and a full bath with double sink and a walk-in closet. The exterior of the home offers a covered patio perfect for relaxing on the evening with a cold beverage and a good book. Don't let this wonderful opportunity pass you by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 N 78TH Street have any available units?
5021 N 78TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 5021 N 78TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5021 N 78TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5021 N 78TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 5021 N 78TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5021 N 78TH Street offers parking.
Does 5021 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 N 78TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 N 78TH Street have a pool?
No, 5021 N 78TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5021 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5021 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5021 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
