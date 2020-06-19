5021 N 78TH Street

Amenities

2 bed, 2 bath property located in Scottsdale! This home features grassy landscaping, 2 car garage, and neutral paint throughout. The interior boasts vaulted ceilings, formal living room with cozy fireplace, and dining area. The lovely kitchen is equipped with gorgeous appliances, ample cabinetry, and breakfast room. Inside the master bedroom you will find a private exit, and a full bath with double sink and a walk-in closet. The exterior of the home offers a covered patio perfect for relaxing on the evening with a cold beverage and a good book. Don't let this wonderful opportunity pass you by.