4937 N GRANITE REEF Road

Don't miss this thoughtfully remodeled tri-level townhome in the heart of downtown Scottsdale. Main level boasts solid wood, custom-built in hall tree off entry. Open flow with living, kitchen, dining area. French doors with built in blinds lead to a private, gated, over-sized patio with pergola, drip irrigation, misting system & pass thru window off kitchen. Kitchen brings neutral cabinets, granite counters and higher end-stainless steel appliances including a double oven. Lower level offers one bed, bath and a family room. Efficient N/S exposure & dual paned windows. Upstairs you will discover well appointed 2 additional bedrooms, tons of storage & bath. Unit also has wood plantation shutters, recessed LED lighting, & so many additional features. Call today for your private showing!