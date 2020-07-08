All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4937 N GRANITE REEF Road
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:08 AM

4937 N GRANITE REEF Road

4937 North Granite Reef Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4937 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don't miss this thoughtfully remodeled tri-level townhome in the heart of downtown Scottsdale. Main level boasts solid wood, custom-built in hall tree off entry. Open flow with living, kitchen, dining area. French doors with built in blinds lead to a private, gated, over-sized patio with pergola, drip irrigation, misting system & pass thru window off kitchen. Kitchen brings neutral cabinets, granite counters and higher end-stainless steel appliances including a double oven. Lower level offers one bed, bath and a family room. Efficient N/S exposure & dual paned windows. Upstairs you will discover well appointed 2 additional bedrooms, tons of storage & bath. Unit also has wood plantation shutters, recessed LED lighting, & so many additional features. Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road have any available units?
4937 N GRANITE REEF Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road have?
Some of 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road currently offering any rent specials?
4937 N GRANITE REEF Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road pet-friendly?
No, 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road offer parking?
No, 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road does not offer parking.
Does 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road have a pool?
No, 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road does not have a pool.
Does 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road have accessible units?
No, 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4937 N GRANITE REEF Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College