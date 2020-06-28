4846 N WOODMERE FAIRWAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

*AMAZING DEAL * JUST REDUCED! * RENT INCLUDES: City Rental Tax, Water, Garbage, Sewer, Pool, Laundry usage, SS Refrigerator, Wall Mounted TV and DVD player in Living Room!! RARELY AVAILABLE mid-century modern townhome! Light and bright updated/remodel Kitchen with newer cabinets, SS Farmhouse sink, Granite Counters, SS Fridge Included, Newer laminate flooring downstairs, Brand new carpet upstairs, Fresh coat of paint throughout, All new doors and Hardware throughout, newer water heater, and updated/remodeled baths. This Poolside unit offers 2 Large bedrooms with 1 full bath upstairs and living room, desk nook, kitchen and dining area with a half bath down. Walking distance to Old Town, Fashion Square, Entertainment Dist, and great restaurants, Minutes to 101 fwy Unit Comes with Assigned covered parking AND private external storage closet. Laundry facility on site (behind pool)