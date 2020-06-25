All apartments in Scottsdale
4804 N 73RD Street
4804 N 73RD Street

4804 North 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4804 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
This nicely updated 2 story townhouse has 2 bed, 1.5 bath, no neighbors above or below and is perfectly situated in this secluded, private community in the Heart of Old Town Scottsdale. This unit is walking distance to Scottsdale Fashion Square , near the Arizona Canal with easy access to Shopping, Cafes, Art Galleries, Golf, Tennis, hiking trails, nightlife, museums and events. Townhouse includes Refrgierator, washer, dryer and 2 covered parking spaces! Nice open floorplan, private backyard space, Move in ready! Come see this today! Rental tax is added to rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 N 73RD Street have any available units?
4804 N 73RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 N 73RD Street have?
Some of 4804 N 73RD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 N 73RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
4804 N 73RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 N 73RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 4804 N 73RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4804 N 73RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 4804 N 73RD Street offers parking.
Does 4804 N 73RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4804 N 73RD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 N 73RD Street have a pool?
No, 4804 N 73RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 4804 N 73RD Street have accessible units?
No, 4804 N 73RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 N 73RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 N 73RD Street has units with dishwashers.
