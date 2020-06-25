4804 N 73RD Street

Amenities

This nicely updated 2 story townhouse has 2 bed, 1.5 bath, no neighbors above or below and is perfectly situated in this secluded, private community in the Heart of Old Town Scottsdale. This unit is walking distance to Scottsdale Fashion Square , near the Arizona Canal with easy access to Shopping, Cafes, Art Galleries, Golf, Tennis, hiking trails, nightlife, museums and events. Townhouse includes Refrgierator, washer, dryer and 2 covered parking spaces! Nice open floorplan, private backyard space, Move in ready! Come see this today! Rental tax is added to rent