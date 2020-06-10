4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road

Amenities

Safari Drive, Scottsdale's premier modern-contemporary luxury condo community. On site you've got 2 pools, a gym, multiple community/bbq areas, and canal access. Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, across from Fashion Square mall and just steps from the best restaurants in town Safari is the place to be. This top floor unit features 9+ foot ceilings, Bosch and Sub-Zero appliances, thermostat and lighting upgrades, an extra work space with tons of natural light looking over the pool, and 2 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and closets. Whether you live in town, or want the lock n leave lifestyle, there's no other community like Safari Drive. Schedule your showing today!