All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:13 AM

4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road

4745 N Scottsdale Rd · (480) 778-1555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Downtown Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4745 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4005 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Safari Drive, Scottsdale's premier modern-contemporary luxury condo community. On site you've got 2 pools, a gym, multiple community/bbq areas, and canal access. Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, across from Fashion Square mall and just steps from the best restaurants in town Safari is the place to be. This top floor unit features 9+ foot ceilings, Bosch and Sub-Zero appliances, thermostat and lighting upgrades, an extra work space with tons of natural light looking over the pool, and 2 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and closets. Whether you live in town, or want the lock n leave lifestyle, there's no other community like Safari Drive. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road have any available units?
4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road have?
Some of 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road currently offering any rent specials?
4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road pet-friendly?
No, 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road offer parking?
No, 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not offer parking.
Does 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road have a pool?
Yes, 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road has a pool.
Does 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road have accessible units?
No, 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4745 N SCOTTSDALE Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity