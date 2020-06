Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table

Gorgeous 3 bed, 3.5 bath in Safari Drive Condominiums. This vacation rental has it all. High end finishes through out this incredible unit. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with everything needed to cook a nice meal. Plenty of play time in the unit as well from the pool table to the arcade game system. Community offers 2 heated pools, top of the line fitness center, and underground parking. Location is phenomenal! Close to Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall and every eatery you can imagine! Everything you can imagine a vacation rental to be and more! Peak season is October-May and $100 electric cap rate applies.