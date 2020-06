Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful remodeled Townhouse in the heart of downtown Scottsdale. This unit features white shaker style cabinets through out. White Quartz counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, pendant lights in an open floor plan. Decorator touches through out. Bathroom features new cabinets toilets and marble tile tub and shower surround. This unit looks out on a spacious green great lawn, steps from the pool and gas grills. Beautiful furnishings through out. Excellent short term rental. Be in the heart of Scottsdale and live the good life.