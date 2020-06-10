4525 N 66TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Incredible fully furnished rental in the coveted Casa del Monte on the corner of 66th Street and Camelback. Located in the heart of everything Arcadia/Scottsdale this mid-century charmer could not be a more comfortable place to hang out for a few months. Totally renovated top to bottom in January with all new flooring, doors, windows, baths, lighting and fixtures. Then completed with comfortable designer furniture and the result is stylish but very comfortable. Approx. 1300' with a perfect layout, 2 beds and 2 baths. Small backyard with turf grass and a patio. Detached unit with one car carport and additional tandem spot. Guard gated with pools, work out room and the location can't be beat. Perfect executive rental or winter visitor. One month minimum with no exceptions.