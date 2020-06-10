All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4525 N 66TH Street

4525 North 66th Street · (602) 882-1332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4525 North 66th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Casa Del Monte

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Incredible fully furnished rental in the coveted Casa del Monte on the corner of 66th Street and Camelback. Located in the heart of everything Arcadia/Scottsdale this mid-century charmer could not be a more comfortable place to hang out for a few months. Totally renovated top to bottom in January with all new flooring, doors, windows, baths, lighting and fixtures. Then completed with comfortable designer furniture and the result is stylish but very comfortable. Approx. 1300' with a perfect layout, 2 beds and 2 baths. Small backyard with turf grass and a patio. Detached unit with one car carport and additional tandem spot. Guard gated with pools, work out room and the location can't be beat. Perfect executive rental or winter visitor. One month minimum with no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 N 66TH Street have any available units?
4525 N 66TH Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 N 66TH Street have?
Some of 4525 N 66TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 N 66TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4525 N 66TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 N 66TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4525 N 66TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4525 N 66TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4525 N 66TH Street does offer parking.
Does 4525 N 66TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 N 66TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 N 66TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4525 N 66TH Street has a pool.
Does 4525 N 66TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4525 N 66TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 N 66TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 N 66TH Street has units with dishwashers.
