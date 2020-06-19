All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4520 N 87TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4520 N 87TH Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:38 AM

4520 N 87TH Street

4520 North 87th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4520 North 87th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
You have found it! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath furnished home with all the amenities and fun! Pool table/game room with a large screen TV greets you as you enter. A cook's kitchen opens to the great room w/ fireplace. Great flow for entertaining. The backyard oasis includes heated spa, huge pool, covered patio, bbq, putting green and large grassy play area. 2 Master bedrooms w/ king beds, spacious closets & great storage. 3 rooms w/ 2 twin beds & plenty of closet space. TV's in every room. Just down the street from from schools, parks & the 101, which gets you just about everywhere. Scottsdale Fashion Square, dozens of restaurants, Golf courses, night life, shopping, hiking, theaters & so much more are minutes away. Remodeled just a few yrs ago!! You will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 N 87TH Street have any available units?
4520 N 87TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 N 87TH Street have?
Some of 4520 N 87TH Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 N 87TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4520 N 87TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 N 87TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4520 N 87TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4520 N 87TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4520 N 87TH Street does offer parking.
Does 4520 N 87TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 N 87TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 N 87TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4520 N 87TH Street has a pool.
Does 4520 N 87TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4520 N 87TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 N 87TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 N 87TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College