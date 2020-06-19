4520 N 87TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill hot tub media room

You have found it! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath furnished home with all the amenities and fun! Pool table/game room with a large screen TV greets you as you enter. A cook's kitchen opens to the great room w/ fireplace. Great flow for entertaining. The backyard oasis includes heated spa, huge pool, covered patio, bbq, putting green and large grassy play area. 2 Master bedrooms w/ king beds, spacious closets & great storage. 3 rooms w/ 2 twin beds & plenty of closet space. TV's in every room. Just down the street from from schools, parks & the 101, which gets you just about everywhere. Scottsdale Fashion Square, dozens of restaurants, Golf courses, night life, shopping, hiking, theaters & so much more are minutes away. Remodeled just a few yrs ago!! You will love it!