4422 N 75TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Enjoy Old Town Scottsdale living at the Envy Residences in this stylish, furnished urban style condo. Open floor plan. Lots of light with the floor to ceiling windows to the balcony w/ some city & mountain views. Gas BBQ allowed. Enjoy cooking in this spacious open kitchen w/ Poggenpohl cabinetry, quartz countertops & Bosch appliances. Spacious walk-in closet. Washer/dryer in the unit. Convenient parking. Access to State of the Art Lucas James designed 4000 sf. fitness center, pool, pool lounge and spa and Black Label lounge. (C19 may affect access) 24/7 concierge. Near parks, top notch shopping, entertainment, night life & more in Old Town Scottsdale. Easy to get to Hwy 101. 79 Walk score; 87 Bike score; 45 Transit score. Seasonal prices higher. Summer 6 month or Year special.