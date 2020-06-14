All apartments in Scottsdale
Location

4422 North 75th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3002 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enjoy Old Town Scottsdale living at the Envy Residences in this stylish, furnished urban style condo. Open floor plan. Lots of light with the floor to ceiling windows to the balcony w/ some city & mountain views. Gas BBQ allowed. Enjoy cooking in this spacious open kitchen w/ Poggenpohl cabinetry, quartz countertops & Bosch appliances. Spacious walk-in closet. Washer/dryer in the unit. Convenient parking. Access to State of the Art Lucas James designed 4000 sf. fitness center, pool, pool lounge and spa and Black Label lounge. (C19 may affect access) 24/7 concierge. Near parks, top notch shopping, entertainment, night life & more in Old Town Scottsdale. Easy to get to Hwy 101. 79 Walk score; 87 Bike score; 45 Transit score. Seasonal prices higher. Summer 6 month or Year special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 N 75TH Street have any available units?
4422 N 75TH Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 N 75TH Street have?
Some of 4422 N 75TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 N 75TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4422 N 75TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 N 75TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4422 N 75TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4422 N 75TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4422 N 75TH Street does offer parking.
Does 4422 N 75TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4422 N 75TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 N 75TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 4422 N 75TH Street has a pool.
Does 4422 N 75TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4422 N 75TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 N 75TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 N 75TH Street has units with dishwashers.
