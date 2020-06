Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

In the Heart of Old Town Scottsdale, this community of patio homes are truly one of a kind and there are only 6 units in this gated community. This end unit is spacious with high ceilings, 2 car garage and beautiful updates. Private patio with modern gas fire pit, large master with a balcony and two additional bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Furnished and ready to enjoy!