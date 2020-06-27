All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated February 23 2020 at 12:08 AM

42863 N 98TH Place

42863 North 98th Place · No Longer Available
Location

42863 North 98th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Unfurnished estate home perched on a hillside with mountain and city light views. On 7+ acres abutting to the Tonto National Forest this home offers the ultimate in privacy. This Tuscan Villa style home features venetian plaster walls, elm hard wood floors, travertine, raised wood beam ceilings along with a 300+ bottle temperature controlled wine cellar. Large basement/lower level with huge wet bar, game room, private patio and media room. Outdoors you will find an infinity edge pool, 2 outdoor BBQ areas and plenty of patio space to relax and enjoy the desert surroundings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42863 N 98TH Place have any available units?
42863 N 98TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 42863 N 98TH Place have?
Some of 42863 N 98TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42863 N 98TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
42863 N 98TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42863 N 98TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 42863 N 98TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 42863 N 98TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 42863 N 98TH Place offers parking.
Does 42863 N 98TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42863 N 98TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42863 N 98TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 42863 N 98TH Place has a pool.
Does 42863 N 98TH Place have accessible units?
No, 42863 N 98TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 42863 N 98TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42863 N 98TH Place has units with dishwashers.
