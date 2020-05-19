All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 42077 N 97TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
42077 N 97TH Way
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:59 PM

42077 N 97TH Way

42077 North 97th Way · (480) 694-0098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

42077 North 97th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 6964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoy living in an exquisite Hunting lodge right in the middle of Exclusive Desert Mountain. Situated on 2.2 acres, this brilliantly designed floor plan has a private master wing with a private office. The other wing of the home has two bedrooms, a game room and an exercise room. Downstairs has the fourth bedroom with an office or sitting area/bar. The home features a large gourmet kitchen, elegant stone fireplaces, a regal dining room, and 3 walls of sliding doors for easy access to the entertaining patios. Perfect for entertaining l

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42077 N 97TH Way have any available units?
42077 N 97TH Way has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 42077 N 97TH Way have?
Some of 42077 N 97TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42077 N 97TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
42077 N 97TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42077 N 97TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 42077 N 97TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 42077 N 97TH Way offer parking?
No, 42077 N 97TH Way does not offer parking.
Does 42077 N 97TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42077 N 97TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42077 N 97TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 42077 N 97TH Way has a pool.
Does 42077 N 97TH Way have accessible units?
No, 42077 N 97TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 42077 N 97TH Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 42077 N 97TH Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 42077 N 97TH Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity