Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:56 PM

4200 North 82nd Street

4200 North 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4200 North 82nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo! Gated Scottsdale Community. Complete with an eat-in kitchen with counter space galore, beautiful gray cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and open to living area! Lots of kitchen cabinets for storage. Tiled fireplace in the family room with french doors out to the balcony. Amazing flooring! Built-in closet drawers and shelves in the master bedroom closet. This unit is across from the fabulous resort-like pool area.

Pets: Will be considered - Need owner approval, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 North 82nd Street have any available units?
4200 North 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 North 82nd Street have?
Some of 4200 North 82nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 North 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4200 North 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 North 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4200 North 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4200 North 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 4200 North 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 4200 North 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 North 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 North 82nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 4200 North 82nd Street has a pool.
Does 4200 North 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4200 North 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 North 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4200 North 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
