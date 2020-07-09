4200 North 82nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo! Gated Scottsdale Community. Complete with an eat-in kitchen with counter space galore, beautiful gray cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and open to living area! Lots of kitchen cabinets for storage. Tiled fireplace in the family room with french doors out to the balcony. Amazing flooring! Built-in closet drawers and shelves in the master bedroom closet. This unit is across from the fabulous resort-like pool area.



Pets: Will be considered - Need owner approval, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



