All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 4200 N MILLER Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
4200 N MILLER Road
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:18 AM

4200 N MILLER Road

4200 North Miller Road · (602) 619-3551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Downtown Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4200 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
media room
2 bedroom 2 bath Unfurnished Condo, Spectacular view of the pool and Plush Landscaping. Large private covered patio with storage. Breakfast bar. Open and light. Double sinks in the master bedroom. Large Walk in closet. Tiled kitchen and bathroom floors. Washer/ Dryer. Great Scottsdale Location.Just minutes to Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion square mall,Golf Restaurants. Sky Harbor Phoenix Airport. Heated Community pool, The Marquessa is a gated community with security monitors at all entrances & a concierge desk available Mon-Friday. Exercise room, executive center with WIFI computer & Fax, 2 libraries, boardroom, party & media room. Water and basic cable included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 N MILLER Road have any available units?
4200 N MILLER Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 N MILLER Road have?
Some of 4200 N MILLER Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 N MILLER Road currently offering any rent specials?
4200 N MILLER Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 N MILLER Road pet-friendly?
No, 4200 N MILLER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 4200 N MILLER Road offer parking?
No, 4200 N MILLER Road does not offer parking.
Does 4200 N MILLER Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4200 N MILLER Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 N MILLER Road have a pool?
Yes, 4200 N MILLER Road has a pool.
Does 4200 N MILLER Road have accessible units?
No, 4200 N MILLER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 N MILLER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 N MILLER Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4200 N MILLER Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity