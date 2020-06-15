4200 N MILLER Road

Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bath Unfurnished Condo, Spectacular view of the pool and Plush Landscaping. Large private covered patio with storage. Breakfast bar. Open and light. Double sinks in the master bedroom. Large Walk in closet. Tiled kitchen and bathroom floors. Washer/ Dryer. Great Scottsdale Location.Just minutes to Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion square mall,Golf Restaurants. Sky Harbor Phoenix Airport. Heated Community pool, The Marquessa is a gated community with security monitors at all entrances & a concierge desk available Mon-Friday. Exercise room, executive center with WIFI computer & Fax, 2 libraries, boardroom, party & media room. Water and basic cable included.