All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 41870 N 110TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
41870 N 110TH Way
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:34 PM

41870 N 110TH Way

41870 North 110th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

41870 North 110th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Apache Peak Refined Elegance in this updated furnished luxury rental in prestigious Desert Mountain exudes charm, Sonoran elegance and beauty. Situated with unlimited mountain and city light views, this two-story home offers private master suites on both the main and second levels, vega beam ceilings, Updated Bathrooms, Stainless appliances, granite counters, Light and bright kitchen fully stocked,fireplaces inside and out and much more. Designed for entertaining, the spacious backyard offers a heated pool and spa, outdoor dining and fireplace, multiple patios including breezeway, built-in barbeque and breathtaking views to enjoy while relaxing and enjoying the Desert Mountain lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41870 N 110TH Way have any available units?
41870 N 110TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 41870 N 110TH Way have?
Some of 41870 N 110TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41870 N 110TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
41870 N 110TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41870 N 110TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 41870 N 110TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 41870 N 110TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 41870 N 110TH Way offers parking.
Does 41870 N 110TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41870 N 110TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41870 N 110TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 41870 N 110TH Way has a pool.
Does 41870 N 110TH Way have accessible units?
No, 41870 N 110TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 41870 N 110TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41870 N 110TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College