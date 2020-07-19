41870 N 110TH Way

Amenities
Apache Peak Refined Elegance in this updated furnished luxury rental in prestigious Desert Mountain exudes charm, Sonoran elegance and beauty. Situated with unlimited mountain and city light views, this two-story home offers private master suites on both the main and second levels, vega beam ceilings, Updated Bathrooms, Stainless appliances, granite counters, Light and bright kitchen fully stocked,fireplaces inside and out and much more. Designed for entertaining, the spacious backyard offers a heated pool and spa, outdoor dining and fireplace, multiple patios including breezeway, built-in barbeque and breathtaking views to enjoy while relaxing and enjoying the Desert Mountain lifestyle.