Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:38 AM

41777 N 111TH Place

41777 North 111th Place · (480) 980-4489
Location

41777 North 111th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool table
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Set among giant boulders outside & inside the home, this contemporary home offers stunning panoramic views of mountains, golf course, city lights & sunsets from every room. All living areas of main house are on one level. From the kitchen in this open floorplan, the Chef can see all common areas of the home, Pinnacle Peak, the major mountain ranges of the Valley, & even Univ of Phoenix Stadium! Great room has 2 separate sitting areas, pool table area, elliptical and a 9' boulder that dramatically protrudes thru the wall. All bedrooms are ensuite and spacious; 2 bedroom casita avail separately. The main patio is built around magnificent boulders and features built-in BBQ. Fully furnished, garage parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41777 N 111TH Place have any available units?
41777 N 111TH Place has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 41777 N 111TH Place have?
Some of 41777 N 111TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41777 N 111TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
41777 N 111TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41777 N 111TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 41777 N 111TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 41777 N 111TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 41777 N 111TH Place does offer parking.
Does 41777 N 111TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41777 N 111TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41777 N 111TH Place have a pool?
No, 41777 N 111TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 41777 N 111TH Place have accessible units?
No, 41777 N 111TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 41777 N 111TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41777 N 111TH Place has units with dishwashers.
