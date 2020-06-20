All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
40480 N 108TH Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:26 PM

40480 N 108TH Street

40480 North 108th Street · (602) 679-3193
Location

40480 North 108th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 6203 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Rare opportunity for a classic Southwest estate home with commanding views of multiple golf holes, sunsets and city lights - centrally located in the village of Rose Quartz known as Desert Mountain's ''Gold Coast.'' Private drive, lush auto court and separate casita entrance. Recently updated Crestron system provides updated, easy living. Artisan quality finishes of glass, wood and tile throughout, including beautiful Library/built-in Bar and remodeled Chef's Kitchen. Fabulous pool and patio spaces for desert living and entertaining. Upper level study with full bath features picture windows and a view deck with forever views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40480 N 108TH Street have any available units?
40480 N 108TH Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 40480 N 108TH Street have?
Some of 40480 N 108TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40480 N 108TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
40480 N 108TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40480 N 108TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 40480 N 108TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 40480 N 108TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 40480 N 108TH Street does offer parking.
Does 40480 N 108TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40480 N 108TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40480 N 108TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 40480 N 108TH Street has a pool.
Does 40480 N 108TH Street have accessible units?
No, 40480 N 108TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40480 N 108TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40480 N 108TH Street has units with dishwashers.
