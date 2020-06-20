40480 N 108TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Rare opportunity for a classic Southwest estate home with commanding views of multiple golf holes, sunsets and city lights - centrally located in the village of Rose Quartz known as Desert Mountain's ''Gold Coast.'' Private drive, lush auto court and separate casita entrance. Recently updated Crestron system provides updated, easy living. Artisan quality finishes of glass, wood and tile throughout, including beautiful Library/built-in Bar and remodeled Chef's Kitchen. Fabulous pool and patio spaces for desert living and entertaining. Upper level study with full bath features picture windows and a view deck with forever views.