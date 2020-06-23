39869 N 107TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful home, tastefully decorated w/contemporary furniture and artwork, features outdoor pool and spa with city light, mountain, and sunset views! 3 bedrooms plus separate casita. Sleeps: 3 Kings, 2 Doubles in casita. Oct-Apr: $10,000mo/$4200wk/$600nt. May/Sept: $6375mo/$2540wk/$400nt. Jun-Aug: $4250mo/$1750wk/$275nt.Gas and/or elec caps apply! Home is also listed for sale. Tenants to allow showings with 8 hours' notice! All leases subject to final owner approval. DM amenities for members only. For non DM property owners or residents, leases must be 30 days or longer.