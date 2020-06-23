All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
39869 N 107TH Way
39869 N 107TH Way

39869 North 107th Way · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

39869 North 107th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful home, tastefully decorated w/contemporary furniture and artwork, features outdoor pool and spa with city light, mountain, and sunset views! 3 bedrooms plus separate casita. Sleeps: 3 Kings, 2 Doubles in casita. Oct-Apr: $10,000mo/$4200wk/$600nt. May/Sept: $6375mo/$2540wk/$400nt. Jun-Aug: $4250mo/$1750wk/$275nt.Gas and/or elec caps apply! Home is also listed for sale. Tenants to allow showings with 8 hours' notice! All leases subject to final owner approval. DM amenities for members only. For non DM property owners or residents, leases must be 30 days or longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39869 N 107TH Way have any available units?
39869 N 107TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 39869 N 107TH Way have?
Some of 39869 N 107TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39869 N 107TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
39869 N 107TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39869 N 107TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 39869 N 107TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 39869 N 107TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 39869 N 107TH Way does offer parking.
Does 39869 N 107TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39869 N 107TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39869 N 107TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 39869 N 107TH Way has a pool.
Does 39869 N 107TH Way have accessible units?
No, 39869 N 107TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 39869 N 107TH Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 39869 N 107TH Way does not have units with dishwashers.
