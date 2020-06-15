All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 39493 N 107TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
39493 N 107TH Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

39493 N 107TH Way

39493 North 107th Way · (602) 989-3089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

39493 North 107th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Juniper model with detached Guest House w/ fireplace on the 7th hole of the Apache golf course. All four suites include a full bath and ample closet space so each member of the foursome can have their own private accommodations. Enjoy a spacious and private backyard setting that features a heated pool & spa. Backyard view fencing as well as stucco block. Sleeps King, King, 2 Twins, 2 Twins (both twin rooms have bridges available to convert into king beds!). Only one car space available for tenant in garage Sorry, NO PETS! October 15th - April $11000mo/$3435wk/$610nt. May, Oct 1-14 $8250mo/$2575wk/$455nt. June - Sept $5500mo/$1715wk/$305nt. For non DM property owners or residents, leases must be 30 days or longer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39493 N 107TH Way have any available units?
39493 N 107TH Way has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 39493 N 107TH Way have?
Some of 39493 N 107TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39493 N 107TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
39493 N 107TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39493 N 107TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 39493 N 107TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 39493 N 107TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 39493 N 107TH Way does offer parking.
Does 39493 N 107TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39493 N 107TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39493 N 107TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 39493 N 107TH Way has a pool.
Does 39493 N 107TH Way have accessible units?
No, 39493 N 107TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 39493 N 107TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39493 N 107TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 39493 N 107TH Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity