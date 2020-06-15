39493 N 107TH Way

Amenities

Juniper model with detached Guest House w/ fireplace on the 7th hole of the Apache golf course. All four suites include a full bath and ample closet space so each member of the foursome can have their own private accommodations. Enjoy a spacious and private backyard setting that features a heated pool & spa. Backyard view fencing as well as stucco block. Sleeps King, King, 2 Twins, 2 Twins (both twin rooms have bridges available to convert into king beds!). Only one car space available for tenant in garage Sorry, NO PETS! October 15th - April $11000mo/$3435wk/$610nt. May, Oct 1-14 $8250mo/$2575wk/$455nt. June - Sept $5500mo/$1715wk/$305nt. For non DM property owners or residents, leases must be 30 days or longer