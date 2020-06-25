3943 N 65th Street

Amenities

Life has never been so well addressed. Nestled in the heart of Arcadia, this comfortable and charming home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Crafted as a single level with a split floor plan, character and beauty are discovered in every space. Gather in the Gourmet Chefs Kitchen and experience the granite counter tops, wet bar, double ovens and the oversized island with breakfast bar that seamlessly connects to an expansive great room appointed with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. A large utility room offers additional pantry/storage space to complement the kitchen. Within the spacious Master suite, you'll find a vaulted ceiling, crown molding and expansive sliding doors leading to your private backyard with relaxing pool and spa. The second master suite is perfect for guests as it includes an en suite bath plus private patio with its own entrance/exit to the backyard. Huge laundry room/mud room and pantry great for additional storage with tons of built ins! The resort-style backyard is the perfect place to play and entertain with mature landscaping, professional grade landscape lighting and watering system, and exterior speakers to set the mood. Cool off in your sparkling salt water pool with misting system, relax in the heated spa, enjoy dining under your covered patio �����������" with misters, and cookouts on your built-in BBQ. Custom amenities include millwork, Andersen windows and doors, recessed lighting, crown molding, surround sound, and many other upgraded custom finishes. Close to Old Town Scottsdale restaurants and nightlife �����������" come make this your next home and enjoy the Arcadia lifestyle!