Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
3943 N 65th Street
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

3943 N 65th Street

3943 North 65th Street · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

3943 North 65th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Life has never been so well addressed. Nestled in the heart of Arcadia, this comfortable and charming home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Crafted as a single level with a split floor plan, character and beauty are discovered in every space. Gather in the Gourmet Chefs Kitchen and experience the granite counter tops, wet bar, double ovens and the oversized island with breakfast bar that seamlessly connects to an expansive great room appointed with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. A large utility room offers additional pantry/storage space to complement the kitchen. Within the spacious Master suite, you'll find a vaulted ceiling, crown molding and expansive sliding doors leading to your private backyard with relaxing pool and spa. The second master suite is perfect for guests as it includes an en suite bath plus private patio with its own entrance/exit to the backyard. Huge laundry room/mud room and pantry great for additional storage with tons of built ins! The resort-style backyard is the perfect place to play and entertain with mature landscaping, professional grade landscape lighting and watering system, and exterior speakers to set the mood. Cool off in your sparkling salt water pool with misting system, relax in the heated spa, enjoy dining under your covered patio �����������" with misters, and cookouts on your built-in BBQ. Custom amenities include millwork, Andersen windows and doors, recessed lighting, crown molding, surround sound, and many other upgraded custom finishes. Close to Old Town Scottsdale restaurants and nightlife �����������" come make this your next home and enjoy the Arcadia lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3943 N 65th Street have any available units?
3943 N 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3943 N 65th Street have?
Some of 3943 N 65th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3943 N 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3943 N 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3943 N 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3943 N 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3943 N 65th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3943 N 65th Street offers parking.
Does 3943 N 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3943 N 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3943 N 65th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3943 N 65th Street has a pool.
Does 3943 N 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 3943 N 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3943 N 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3943 N 65th Street has units with dishwashers.
