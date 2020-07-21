3915 N 86th St

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Beach House Vibes in Old Town - PRIVATE POOL! - Property Id: 223090
New home in Old Town Scottsdale! Located minutes from shopping, nightlife, outdoor activities, restaurants, cafes, spring training baseball, Phoenix Open, Camelback hiking, biking trails, Talking Stick casino, world-class golf courses and hundreds of Old Town entertainment options! All brand new renovation, appliances and decor! Have the necessities needed for a comfortable and easy stay! Be one of the first guests to enjoy the private backyard, BBQ Grill, Outdoor dining and more! Book today!
Master Bedroom: King Size bed with en-suite bathroom 2nd Bedroom: 1 Full over Twin Bunkbed 3rd Bedroom: 1 Full over Full Bunk Bed Common Areas: 1 Couch and 2 Air Mattresses
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223090
Property Id 223090
(RLNE5548862)