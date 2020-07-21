All apartments in Scottsdale
3915 N 86th St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

3915 N 86th St

3915 North 86th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3915 North 86th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Available 05/01/20 Beach House Vibes in Old Town - PRIVATE POOL! - Property Id: 223090

New home in Old Town Scottsdale! Located minutes from shopping, nightlife, outdoor activities, restaurants, cafes, spring training baseball, Phoenix Open, Camelback hiking, biking trails, Talking Stick casino, world-class golf courses and hundreds of Old Town entertainment options! All brand new renovation, appliances and decor! Have the necessities needed for a comfortable and easy stay! Be one of the first guests to enjoy the private backyard, BBQ Grill, Outdoor dining and more! Book today!
Master Bedroom: King Size bed with en-suite bathroom 2nd Bedroom: 1 Full over Twin Bunkbed 3rd Bedroom: 1 Full over Full Bunk Bed Common Areas: 1 Couch and 2 Air Mattresses
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223090
Property Id 223090

(RLNE5548862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 N 86th St have any available units?
3915 N 86th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 N 86th St have?
Some of 3915 N 86th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 N 86th St currently offering any rent specials?
3915 N 86th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 N 86th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3915 N 86th St is pet friendly.
Does 3915 N 86th St offer parking?
No, 3915 N 86th St does not offer parking.
Does 3915 N 86th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3915 N 86th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 N 86th St have a pool?
Yes, 3915 N 86th St has a pool.
Does 3915 N 86th St have accessible units?
No, 3915 N 86th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 N 86th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 N 86th St has units with dishwashers.
