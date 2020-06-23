3650 N 70TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Short Term Rental: 2BR, 2BA Single level, fully furnished condo in Old Town Scottsdale! **Freshly Renovated** PATIO POOL ACCESS. Walk to restaurants and night life! Large patio area with sectional couch. NEW Furnishings! Inquire for short term rates with our local office! Seasonal Pricing Applies. Offering Monthly & Weekly Rentals. Rent range: $1950.00 to $6900.00 a month. Old Town Scottsdale Entertainment District. Tons of shopping, attractions, restaurants and night life!Rent Includes: Cable TV, WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric up to $150.00 per month! Extra fees: $225.00 move-out cleaning fee, $59.00 damage waiver and 1.75% rental tax.TPT License# 21311770