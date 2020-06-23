All apartments in Scottsdale
3650 N 70TH Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

3650 N 70TH Street

3650 North 70th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3650 North 70th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Short Term Rental: 2BR, 2BA Single level, fully furnished condo in Old Town Scottsdale! **Freshly Renovated** PATIO POOL ACCESS. Walk to restaurants and night life! Large patio area with sectional couch. NEW Furnishings! Inquire for short term rates with our local office! Seasonal Pricing Applies. Offering Monthly & Weekly Rentals. Rent range: $1950.00 to $6900.00 a month. Old Town Scottsdale Entertainment District. Tons of shopping, attractions, restaurants and night life!Rent Includes: Cable TV, WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric up to $150.00 per month! Extra fees: $225.00 move-out cleaning fee, $59.00 damage waiver and 1.75% rental tax.TPT License# 21311770

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 N 70TH Street have any available units?
3650 N 70TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 N 70TH Street have?
Some of 3650 N 70TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 N 70TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3650 N 70TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 N 70TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3650 N 70TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3650 N 70TH Street offer parking?
No, 3650 N 70TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 3650 N 70TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 N 70TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 N 70TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 3650 N 70TH Street has a pool.
Does 3650 N 70TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3650 N 70TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 N 70TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3650 N 70TH Street has units with dishwashers.
