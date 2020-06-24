All apartments in Scottsdale
3600 N Hayden Rd #2906
Last updated June 6 2019 at 3:28 AM

3600 N Hayden Rd #2906

3600 N Hayden Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3600 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
Enjoy your winter retreat at this fabulous Scottsdale Condo. Perfect location to enjoy what Old Town Scottsdale has to offer along with our great weather. This condo is fully furnished with all the essentials, community pool, spa, fitness center, theater & conceige servies. If you haven't booked your winter retreat yet, this condo is still available. Rates: Jan-April $3,700 / May-Aug $1,250 / Nov-Dec $1,600. Jan-Apr & Nov-Dec rates included electric up to $100/monthly and basic cable. May-Aug tenants pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 have any available units?
3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 have?
Some of 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 currently offering any rent specials?
3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 pet-friendly?
No, 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 offer parking?
No, 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 does not offer parking.
Does 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 have a pool?
Yes, 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 has a pool.
Does 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 have accessible units?
No, 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 N Hayden Rd #2906 has units with dishwashers.
