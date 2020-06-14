All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
35236 N 92ND Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

35236 N 92ND Way

35236 North 92nd Way · (480) 447-3553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35236 North 92nd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This gorgeous open concept split floor plan home features 12'' ceilings, floor to ceiling windows in the great room, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, a gas cooktop and a breakfast bar. The main home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the private-entry casita features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The home is impeccably decorated by loving owners who also enjoy the home throughout the year and take great pride in its presentation. With a resort-style backyard retreat with a private pool and waterfall, your mornings will be serene as you sip coffee and listen to the birds chirp. Your evenings will be spent winding down from a day of golf by enjoying steaks on the gas bbq under the covered patio overlooking a natural wash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35236 N 92ND Way have any available units?
35236 N 92ND Way has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 35236 N 92ND Way have?
Some of 35236 N 92ND Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35236 N 92ND Way currently offering any rent specials?
35236 N 92ND Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35236 N 92ND Way pet-friendly?
No, 35236 N 92ND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 35236 N 92ND Way offer parking?
No, 35236 N 92ND Way does not offer parking.
Does 35236 N 92ND Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35236 N 92ND Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35236 N 92ND Way have a pool?
Yes, 35236 N 92ND Way has a pool.
Does 35236 N 92ND Way have accessible units?
No, 35236 N 92ND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 35236 N 92ND Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35236 N 92ND Way has units with dishwashers.
