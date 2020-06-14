35236 N 92ND Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This gorgeous open concept split floor plan home features 12'' ceilings, floor to ceiling windows in the great room, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops, a gas cooktop and a breakfast bar. The main home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the private-entry casita features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The home is impeccably decorated by loving owners who also enjoy the home throughout the year and take great pride in its presentation. With a resort-style backyard retreat with a private pool and waterfall, your mornings will be serene as you sip coffee and listen to the birds chirp. Your evenings will be spent winding down from a day of golf by enjoying steaks on the gas bbq under the covered patio overlooking a natural wash.