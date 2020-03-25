3510 N MILLER Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Enjoy unparalleled views into Scottsdale Stadium & the SF Giants training fields from this stunning 3+ BD, 4 BA, detached townhome in walkable downtown Scottsdale. With over $92K in lot premium, options, flooring & upgrades, you'll fall in love the moment you walk in with the rich textures, modern finishes and those incredible views of the green ball fields. Life at TREO includes access to a heated pool and close proximity to all downtown Scottsdale has to offer, including the Main Street Arts District, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Museums, Old Town Farmers Market, Artwalks, HonorHealth Hospital and renowned dining & entertainment destinations. Major upgrades include: 1/2 bath, wet bar, plank flooring, modern fixtures & GE Cafe SS appliances. This home is a Home Run!