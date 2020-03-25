All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

3510 N MILLER Road

3510 North Miller Road · No Longer Available
Location

3510 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Enjoy unparalleled views into Scottsdale Stadium & the SF Giants training fields from this stunning 3+ BD, 4 BA, detached townhome in walkable downtown Scottsdale. With over $92K in lot premium, options, flooring & upgrades, you'll fall in love the moment you walk in with the rich textures, modern finishes and those incredible views of the green ball fields. Life at TREO includes access to a heated pool and close proximity to all downtown Scottsdale has to offer, including the Main Street Arts District, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Museums, Old Town Farmers Market, Artwalks, HonorHealth Hospital and renowned dining & entertainment destinations. Major upgrades include: 1/2 bath, wet bar, plank flooring, modern fixtures & GE Cafe SS appliances. This home is a Home Run!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 N MILLER Road have any available units?
3510 N MILLER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 N MILLER Road have?
Some of 3510 N MILLER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 N MILLER Road currently offering any rent specials?
3510 N MILLER Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 N MILLER Road pet-friendly?
No, 3510 N MILLER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 3510 N MILLER Road offer parking?
Yes, 3510 N MILLER Road does offer parking.
Does 3510 N MILLER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 N MILLER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 N MILLER Road have a pool?
Yes, 3510 N MILLER Road has a pool.
Does 3510 N MILLER Road have accessible units?
No, 3510 N MILLER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 N MILLER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 N MILLER Road has units with dishwashers.
